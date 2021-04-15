Trollcoin (TROLL) Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 51.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $139.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,319.65 or 0.99774550 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00042562 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012178 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.79 or 0.00149366 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001157 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001596 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.