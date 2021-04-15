TrueDeck (TDP) Price Up 11.3% This Week

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 44.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $480,910.01 and $19,415.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00068719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00019610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.01 or 0.00755605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00089874 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00033263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00038623 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

