Truist Financial Corp Acquires 18,128 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 114.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,128 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Notre Dame DU Lac boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 272,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,484,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,157,000 after acquiring an additional 669,591 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 973,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,370,000 after acquiring an additional 121,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $27.57 and a 1 year high of $47.32.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

