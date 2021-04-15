Truist Financial Corp Acquires 23,834 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 309.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,834 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evergy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $760,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.29.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.31. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

