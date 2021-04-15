Truist Financial Corp Acquires 5,920 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at about $4,707,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Canada Goose by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Canada Goose by 87.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.15.

Shares of GOOS opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $50.05. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

