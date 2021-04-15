Truist Financial Corp Acquires 7,355 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 118.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,161,000 after purchasing an additional 292,388 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,427,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,897,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,063,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,362,000 after buying an additional 73,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,812,000 after buying an additional 48,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 804,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,428,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $155.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $159.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

