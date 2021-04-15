Truist Financial Corp Acquires 7,444 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LITE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LITE stock opened at $92.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.53.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LITE. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

