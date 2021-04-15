Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 102.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the first quarter worth about $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 7.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $668.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $642.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $601.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.23 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $434.53 and a 1 year high of $669.36.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

