Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 343.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,972 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 6.45% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $52.16.

