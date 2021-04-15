Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after purchasing an additional 234,774 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,587,000 after acquiring an additional 49,943 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,810,000 after acquiring an additional 88,466 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 342,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,656,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $312.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $326.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.67.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $648.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.76 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total transaction of $1,057,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,961.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $292,707.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,291.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock worth $26,648,335. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $359.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

