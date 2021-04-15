Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in NiSource by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 165,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in NiSource by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 70,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in NiSource by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 408,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 93,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.