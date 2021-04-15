Truist Financial Corp Buys 24,052 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,052 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 949.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

CC stock opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 2.30. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. On average, research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

