Truist Financial Corp Buys 31,460 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 146.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,922 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $941,106,000 after buying an additional 4,925,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,853,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $710,275,000 after buying an additional 429,092 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876,124 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $120,468,000 after purchasing an additional 155,916 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 343.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,083,805 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $95,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,605,078 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $80,966,000 after purchasing an additional 343,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $45.42 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $46.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of -28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

