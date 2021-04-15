Truist Financial Corp Buys 8,696 Shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 31,067 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 35,497 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $21.05 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23.

