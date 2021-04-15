Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,117 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,482,000 after acquiring an additional 380,486 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after acquiring an additional 187,866 shares in the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 853,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,272,000 after acquiring an additional 186,825 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 300,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,013,000 after acquiring an additional 156,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,023,000 after acquiring an additional 137,070 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

NYSE PNW opened at $83.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.90. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNW. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.