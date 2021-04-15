Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,459 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Barclays by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 76,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Barclays by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 50,223 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCS opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s payout ratio is 4.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BCS downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

