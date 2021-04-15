Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.24% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHE opened at $122.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.99. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1 year low of $75.82 and a 1 year high of $130.04.

