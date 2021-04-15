Truist Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 88.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $684,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 8.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Campbell Soup by 11.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 35.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

