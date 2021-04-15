Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fortis by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,627 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the period. 47.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTS opened at $44.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $44.20.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3962 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

