Truist Financial Corp Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,162 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 15,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 61,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,914.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 35,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $185.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.14 and its 200-day moving average is $151.02. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

