Truist Financial Corp Has $1.54 Million Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,541 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,301,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,412,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,911,000 after purchasing an additional 833,987 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,264,000 after purchasing an additional 789,390 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11,331.4% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 369,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 365,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,259,000 after acquiring an additional 238,100 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TAK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

