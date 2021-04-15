Truist Financial Corp Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,571 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPSC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of SPSC opened at $102.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.70, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.63. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.27 and a twelve month high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 million. On average, analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,935,432.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,786,973.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $917,338.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,290.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,254 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,814 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.