Truist Financial Corp Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,032 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 284.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MUFG shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

