Truist Financial Corp Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,376 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,890,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,521,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,887,000 after acquiring an additional 236,249 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 150,582 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,294,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,887,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78.

