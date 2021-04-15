Truist Financial Corp Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Sierra Wireless worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $542.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $120.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.28 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Wireless Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

