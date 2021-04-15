Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.26% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 139,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000.

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $74.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.85. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $74.93.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

