Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 118.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,964,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 128,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after buying an additional 85,887 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $147.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $149.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $1,193,814.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,083.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 25,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total transaction of $3,442,766.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,250,448.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.