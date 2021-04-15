Truist Financial Corp Purchases 10,654 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.19% of United Natural Foods worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after buying an additional 20,732 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Natural Foods news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $598,655.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

UNFI opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.74. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $41.37.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

