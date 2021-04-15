Truist Financial Corp Purchases 71,108 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,108 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Sirius XM by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIRI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.23.

SIRI stock opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.