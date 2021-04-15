Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 13,140 John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 109,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after buying an additional 32,295 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 98,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

JBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

JBT opened at $135.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,027.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,879 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,736 shares of company stock valued at $952,039 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

