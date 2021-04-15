Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 123.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $133.23 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.99 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.39.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

RGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.56.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

