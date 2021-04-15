Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,877 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.29% of Altabancorp worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTA. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Altabancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:ALTA opened at $42.62 on Thursday. Altabancorp has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altabancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.