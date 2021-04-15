Truist Financial Corp Sells 22,963 Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,963 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Fidus Investment worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDUS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 495.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $406.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.89. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $17.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.11%.

FDUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

