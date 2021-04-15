Truist Financial Corp Sells 25,215 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,554 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 25,215 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

