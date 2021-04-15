Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,805 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 179,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 42,254 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $763,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $50.96.

