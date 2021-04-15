Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Danske upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.37.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $327.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.86 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

