Truist Securiti Comments on Penn Virginia Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $12.82 on Thursday. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVAC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

