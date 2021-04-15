Truist Securities Boosts Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target to $85.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

R stock opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.73. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 348.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

