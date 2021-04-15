Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Market Cap Hits $201.28 Million

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $201.28 million and approximately $20.61 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00067768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.98 or 0.00275324 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $462.76 or 0.00732302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,599.44 or 0.99060866 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021966 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $533.76 or 0.00844655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

