TrustSwap (SWAP) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.37 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00006744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $346.13 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00068635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00019605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $464.65 or 0.00740283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00089579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,908.94 or 0.06227742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00033554 BTC.

About TrustSwap

SWAP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,806 coins and its circulating supply is 81,773,706 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.