TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $208.80

Shares of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.80 ($2.73) and traded as high as GBX 248 ($3.24). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 243 ($3.17), with a volume of 312,691 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 217.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £424.84 million and a P/E ratio of 303.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

In other TT Electronics news, insider Mark Hoad sold 17,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £36,596.70 ($47,813.82).

TT Electronics Company Profile (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

