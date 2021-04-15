Tudor Pickering Raises Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$29.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s current price.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Keyera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CSFB increased their price objective on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective (down previously from C$29.00) on shares of Keyera in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Keyera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.19.

Shares of Keyera stock traded up C$0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$26.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,891. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$15.37 and a 52 week high of C$27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.63. The firm has a market cap of C$5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 93.93.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$804.79 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.7499999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

