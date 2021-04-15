Tudor Pickering Reiterates Buy Rating for Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.74.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ opened at $31.41 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $32.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of -87.25 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $5,468,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 61,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.