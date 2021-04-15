Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Short Interest Update

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 478,200 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the March 15th total of 983,200 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 445,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE TUFN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,315. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $328.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.94. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TUFN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,156,000 after acquiring an additional 510,285 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 98,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,358 shares during the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

