Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

NYSE:TUFN opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.94.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 22,444 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 128,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after buying an additional 510,285 shares in the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

