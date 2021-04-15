TUI (LON:TUI) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

TUI (LON:TUI)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TUI. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on TUI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 211.25 ($2.76).

Get TUI alerts:

TUI stock traded down GBX 9.80 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 389.20 ($5.08). 4,131,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,526,559. The company has a market cap of £4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 402.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 382.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. TUI has a 12-month low of GBX 242.40 ($3.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 628.89 ($8.22).

In other TUI news, insider Friedrich Joussen sold 395,022 shares of TUI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total transaction of £1,951,408.68 ($2,549,527.93).

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.