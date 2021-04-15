TurtleCoin Price Down 16.9% This Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $59.86 million and $7.41 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000103 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 159.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 98,996,372,478 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

