Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Cowen from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TWTR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

NYSE TWTR opened at $69.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of -50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.88 and its 200 day moving average is $54.88. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $144,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,695 shares of company stock worth $4,333,537. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 3,445.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 155,176 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 150,799 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 21.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 25.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 34,598 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Twitter in the first quarter worth approximately $887,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

