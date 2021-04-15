Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $434.67.

Several analysts recently commented on TYL shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $443.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.42, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.00. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,927,000 after buying an additional 528,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $171,470,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,783,000 after purchasing an additional 51,546 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 454,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

