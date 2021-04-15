Tyman (LON:TYMN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $327.59

Shares of Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 327.59 ($4.28) and traded as high as GBX 400 ($5.23). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 396 ($5.17), with a volume of 249,775 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Tyman from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £777.35 million and a PE ratio of 20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 365.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 327.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.16%.

About Tyman (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

